OBITUARY: Annie Lee Stewart Babcock

Annie Lee Stewart Babcock, age 91, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023.

Annie was born in the Water Valley Community in Maury County, TN to the late Walker Jackson and Eunice Westmoreland Stewart. She was the oldest of thirteen children.

She was a Marine Corps wife and lived in several states including California, Virginia and North Carolina.

After his retirement, they settled in Franklin, TN in 1975. Ann retired from Walmart after 27 ½ years of service. She was a member of Thompson’s Station Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Louis Babcock; son, Craig W. Babcock; grandson, Michael Melton; brothers, Everett Stewart, Bob Stewart, R.W. “Mag” Stewart, Dean Stewart, Kenneth Stewart and Ronnie Stewart; sisters, Mary Sue Goodman, Cathy Humphrey and Rebecca Stewart.

Survived by: sons, Gary S. (Lynn) Babcock and Zachary (Vicki) Babcock; daughter, Cheryl (Ken) Wilson; grandchildren, Jeremy (Shelly) Melton, Adam Melton, Zac (Jillian) Babcock, Katie (Simao) Mateus, Sarah (Andrew) Holt and Savannah Babcock; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Lizzie, Olivia, Lyla, Sofia, Arie, Caydan, Carsyn, Olive and Lennon; brother, Charles Stewart; sisters, Melvie (Roy) Potts and Barbara Chessor; sister in law, Clara Stewart and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

