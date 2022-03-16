OBITUARY: Annie Lee (Hazelwood) Neal

Mrs. Annie Lee (Hazelwood) Neal of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, she was 88 years old.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Joe Will & Minnie Crutcher Hazelwood.

She was a member of Glenns Chapel United Methodist Church.

Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Neal; daughter, Sheila Ann Neal Clark; brothers, J.W. Hazelwood, Coon Hazelwood, Donald Hazelwood, Bill Hazelwood & Malcolm Hazelwood; sisters, Faye King, Lilian Hazelwood & Dorothy Hazelwood; granddaughters, Marie Clark & Shelly Clark; brother-in-law, Jesse Neal.

She is survived by her son, Denny Neal of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Irene “Rena (Morris) Williams of Unionville, TN; grandchildren, Nathan (Allison) Neal and Michael (Denise) Clark; great-grandchildren, Holston, Hollis, Ruthie, Ethan, Jack, Gabe, Anna Marie, Austin, Aiden & Arianna; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dora Hazelwood, and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, March 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Hurt Cemetery in the Flat Creek Community. Pallbearers will be Michael Clark, Ethan Clark, Jack Clark, Gabe Clark, Nathan Neal, and John Clark.

Memorials may be made to the Hurt Cemetery Fund.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

