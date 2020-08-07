OBITUARY: Annie Lee Green Farrar

Annie Lee Green Farrar, age 88 passed away August 5, 2020 at her home. She was a native of Williamson County, TN where she was born to the late Charlie & Daisy Mangrum Green.

Annie was a faithful member to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She lived in the Bethesda Community where she was a hairdresser. Annie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Owen Crawford “O.C.” Farrar; daughter, Janie Lankford; son in-law, Harry Polk; special friend, Huland Davis. Survived by her daughters, Anita Polk, Donna (Clifton) Buford and Cathy (Tommy) Maupin; brother, Clifford (Joyce) Green; sister in-law, Vivian Staines; grandchildren, Kevin Buford, Russell (Bucky) Polk, Ginger (Chad) Haile, Christy Brymer, Travis (Laura) Lankford, Nathan (Pam) Buford, Corey “Mutt” Buford, Julie Ann Buford and Jesse “J.C.” Maupin; twelve great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; four step grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Saturday and 12:00 Noon until service time on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com