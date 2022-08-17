OBITUARY: Annie ‘Duce’ Bell Oden

Annie “Duce” Bell Oden, age 92, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Claiborne & Hughes Nursing Home.

Born on March 7, 1930, in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Annie was the daughter of the late John Bell Oden and the late Henrietta Peters Oden.

She was a long-time member of Connection Hill Primitive Baptist Church in Thompson’s Station where she served many years as a choir member and later became a mother of the church. She enjoyed embroidery, cooking, and baking. Above all, she loved her family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her son, Seth A. (Patricia) Oden of Franklin, TN, Sharon (Reginald) Holmes of Columbia, TN, sister, Minnie L. Johnson of Franklin, TN, grandchildren, Stephanie (Jonathan) Goodwin, Seth Andrew Oden, Alicia Holmes, great-grandchildren, Alexis Goodwin, Madison Goodwin, Gabrielle Goodwin, devoted niece, Paulette Johnson, and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, John H. Oden, Willie Lee Oden, sister, Sarah M. Alexander, and special friend, Seth Aaron “S.A.” Patton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Limestone Baptist Church, 1613 W. Main Street, Franklin, TN 37064, with Evangelist Teresa Crosby officiating and Pastor Corey Howse, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. A visitation will also be held on Saturday from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the church.

Annie’s nephews will serve as pallbearers and nieces will serve as flower bearers.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/