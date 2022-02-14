OBITUARY: Anne P. DeVaney

Mrs. Anne P. DeVaney of Franklin, TN passed into the fairways of Heaven on February 9, 2022 to tell her husband it’s time to get off the golf course and celebrate her arrival to the Kingdom of Heaven!

She is preceded in Heaven by her husband of 59 years, Walter J. (Bud) DeVaney and is survived by her sister Elaine (Eddie) Huffman, sons, Charles W. (Rhonda) DeVaney & Dwain D. DeVaney, and daughter, Peggy DeVaney Whitmore along with grandchildren Darbie DeVaney (Phillip) Barker, Austin S. DeVaney & Cathryn Anne (Mark) Joly and great-grandchildren, Jakob, Jack, and Joshua Brown. Born & raised in Augusta, GA. Lived in Atlanta, GA, New Orleans, LA, Huntsville, AL, and Franklin, TN.

She leaves behind a legacy of feistiness, love, and compassion for all and was loved by all that encountered her for her strong character and amazing, quick wit. As she often said, “You have to be a little bit crazy in this world just to survive.” She was a loving Mother that cherished everyone in her family as well as friends and neighbors.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, 2/16/2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service.

The family encourages contributions in lieu of flowers to St. Jude and/or any accredited U.S. Armed Forces Veteran Charity. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-6615. williamsonmemorial.com