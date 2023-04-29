OBITUARY: Anne Margaret Hamann

Anne Margaret Hamann, age 81, of Franklin, TN found eternal peace on April 27, 2023 after a short battle with cancer.

Born and raised in Davenport IA, Anne graduated from Assumption High School Class of ’59. She began working for Alcoa, exporting airplane skins and importing production materials, during the 80’s when her children were still young. Anne acquired great friends and really enjoyed the challenges at work. She retired with over 25 years of service.

Anne was strong in her Christian faith. After retiring from Alcoa, she became a passionate member of the Saint Vincent DePaul Society (SVDP) of St Patrick In McEwen, TN. She was the Secretary and Treasurer for the St. Patrick’s conference and served as the Secretary for the National Council of SVDP in Nashville. After moving to Franklin, she continued as a member of SVDP at St. Matthew. Anne brought Christ to everyone she met both in SVDP and in life.

Anne loved spending time with her husband, her children, and their families. She and Roger relished hosting family gatherings and she enjoyed teaching the grandchildren to make pies, particularly rhubarb and apple crumble. Her beautiful blue eyes and welcoming smile were ever present, and she had a knack for bringing out the good in each person she met.

Anne will be greatly missed as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, by the SVDP members and in the community.

Those left to honor Anne’s memory include her loving husband, Roger Hamann; her children: Eugene J. (Hillary) McCabe, Bradenton FL, Elizabeth (Michael) Kostolansky, New Providence, NJ, Kathleen (Darrick) Douglas, Stamford, CT and Eileen (Keith) Giger, Franklin, TN; 10 grandchildren, Maggie and Andrew McCabe, Timothy, Stephanie and Emily Kostolansky, Eric, Abigail and Emma Douglas, Alex and Matthew Giger; 1 great-grandchild, Maria Catalina Douglas; sisters Nancy (Terry) Bivens and Barb (Maurice) Pranger and brother Don (Lucy) Bergthold.

A memorial service will be held for Anne on Saturday, April 29th at 10 am at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. God’s blessing be with her soul as she goes on and meets our Lord.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St Vincent DePaul Youth Society, c/o St. Patrick Church, 175 St. Patrick Street, McEwen, TN 37101.

