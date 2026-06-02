Anne Janke Huddleston, a woman who successfully collected all seven continents on her travel passport but always knew the absolute best view in the world was from a slow-moving pontoon boat, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2026. She was 71 years young, just shy of her next birthday, and undoubtedly already planning her next grand itinerary.

Born in Wausau, Wisconsin on June 7, 1954, to John and Delores Janke, Anne grew up with a spirited sense of adventure and an unmistakable eye for style. She graduated from Wausau East High School in 1972 and earned her degrees from Luther College in 1976. Armed with sharp business acumen and a love for fashion, she spent years as a Senior Apparel Buyer for Seiferts, making sure the midwest was just a little more fashion-forward.

Later in life, she took her warmth, infectious energy, and legendary people skills to Franklin, Tennessee, where she became a beloved Realtor with Keller Williams. Anne didn’t just sell houses; she effortlessly turned clients into lifelong friends and helped families find the places where their own memories could bloom.

But if you really knew Anne, you knew her true currency was shared experiences. She loved to travel with her family and friends, especially if that travel involved a cruise ship cutting through blue waters. While she walked on all seven continents, her soul belonged to two very specific bodies of water: the tranquil ripples of Birch Lake back home in Wisconsin, and the beautiful shores of Tims Ford in Tennessee. It was there, with her favorite people by her side, that she loved to captain the pontoon, tell stories, and keep a sharp, joyful eye out for soaring eagles.

Anne lived life with a vibrant, light-hearted grace, treating every day like an excursion worth taking. She was a master of making people feel welcome, loved, and thoroughly entertained.

Anne is reunited in eternal port with her beloved parents, John and Delores Janke.

Left to keep her joyful spirit sailing forward are her husband and co-captain of 48 years, Terry Huddleston; her three wonderful daughters, Katharine (Jonathan), Elizabeth, and Mary; her cherished grandchildren who brought endless light to her life, Hudson, Cole, and Olivia; her dear siblings, Jim Janke and Jane (David) Johnson; and her beautiful nieces along with a vast network of extended family and friends spread across the globe.

In lieu of sadness, Anne’s family asks that you pour a favorite drink, gather the people you love, and toast to a life beautifully lived and extensively traveled.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 25, 2026 from 4:00–7:00 p.m. at Cedarmont Farm (2030 Cedarmont Drive Franklin, TN). All who knew and loved Anne are welcome to attend and honor a life well lived.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.