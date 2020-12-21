OBITUARY: Anne Elizabeth Baugher

Anne Elizabeth Baugher, age 54 of Spring Hill, TN passed away December 17, 2020.

She was a 1984 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, TN. In 2004 she earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN. Anne was a member of Forest Hills Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Jean L. Jackson. Anne is survived by her husband of 21 years, Laverne Baugher of Spring Hill, TN; father, Bernard Jackson of Signal Mountain, TN; sisters in-law, Yvonne Baugher of Lewisburg, TN and Amy (Rick) Peterson of West Memphis, AR; nieces & nephews, Jimmy (Brittany) Wilburn, Jacob Peterson, Rebecca Peterson, Kiera Peterson and Bethany Peterson; great-nephew, Wyatt Wilburn.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Murphy/Summey Sunday School Class. Memorials may be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at Forest Hills Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com