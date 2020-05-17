



Anne Collins Harris (87) of Franklin, formerly Columbia, passed-away on May 13, 2020 in Franklin.

Anne was born in Columbia to Maysel Derryberry Collins and Andrew Alexander Collins on September 26, 1932. She went to school in Columbia. She married Charles E. Harris on March 26, 1951 in Columbia. She graduated from Columbia State, and then worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Graymere Church of Christ and later Southern Hills Church of Christ and was an avid baker and gardener.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents Maysel and Andrew Collins, husband of 62 years, Charles E. Harris, grandson Adam Duncan Cameron, and brother Zema A. Collins.

Anne is survived by children: Jan (Don) Cyr, Jeri (Michael) Cameron; Grandchildren: Jonathan Cyr, Beth Cameron (Miles)-Price, Jeremy (Anne Claire) Cyr, and Catie Cameron; Great-Grandchildren: Charlotte Cyr, Malone Cyr, and Lucy Anne Cyr; Nephews: Larry (Deborah) Collins and Rick Collins, and her best friend, Susan McMillan.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be for family only, out of respect for everyone who loved Anne.

Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Anne’s Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Somerby of Franklin nurses, activities team and Steve Stewart, Dr. Sam Bastian, Willowbrook Hospice, and her friends at Southern Hills Church.



