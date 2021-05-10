OBITUARY: Anne Carrington Tarabay

By
Williamson Source
-
Anne Carrington Tarabay

Anne Carrington Tarabay, age 30 of Franklin, TN passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Carrington was born in Richmond, VA on July 12, 1990. She lived in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and then relocated to Franklin, TN, where she became a resident for the past nine years. In her earlier years, she participated in competitive cheerleading, excelled in school, and spent her summers at Virginia Beach. Carrington was a loving and devoted mother, who cherished her family so deeply. She was known for doing things her own way with her strong will and protective nature. Carrington was a hard worker and extremely dependable. She was selfless and motherly to all who knew her. She loved to cook, going to church, and taking care of those she loved. Her quick wit and sense of humor left her friends and family laughing at all times. Her strength was unmatched—a fighting warrior who truly was one of a kind. She was loved by all who knew her and will live in our hearts forever.

She was preceded in death by great grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Nash Harrison, Jr. and grandmother, Anne Hartwell Harrison.

Survivors include her children, Corbin Hartwell Stone, Presley Morgan Johnson, Christopher River Johnson and children’s father, Christopher Neal Johnson; parents, Mary Marshall Dillard Markowitz and step-father, Peter Marlowe Markowitz; sisters, Alexa Morgan Tarabay and Angel Madison Tarabay; brother, Angelo Nash Tarabay; nephews, Bentley Marshall Jozefyk, Jaimason Nash Jozefyk and Abel Montgomery Jozefyk; also survived by Angel Joseph Tarabay Jr. and numerous family members in Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The family will receive friends and loved ones for a viewing from 12:00 PM–2:00 PM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Franklin Christian Church, 4040 Murfreesboro, Road, Franklin, TN 37067 where a funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Pastor David Welsh officiating, and wake to follow.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of Anne Carrington Tarabay.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com

