OBITUARY: Anna Marie Burdette Hogan

“A life Well Lived” Anna Marie Burdette Hogan, 10/2/28 – 8/30/23.

Marie peacefully went home to her loving Savior to join her late husband, James Wesley Hogan on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Just 5 weeks shy of her 95th birthday.

She was the family Matriarch, being survived by 4 siblings: Judy Mabry, Betty Jackson, Max Burdette, & Jim Burdette.

Marie had a very full personal and professional life. She leaves a big hole and a large legacy which starts with her 2 kids Michael Hogan, and Betty Hogan Weldon and families. She will be missed terribly but never forgotten.

Preceded in death by her husband, James “Jay” W. Hogan; parents, Carmack and Gladys Burdette.

Survived by her children, Michael “Mike” E. Hogan and Betty (Chuck) Weldon; grandchildren, Christopher J. (Jessica L.) Weldon, Kristan Weldon (Tim) Beecken, Jason P. (Jessica M.) Weldon, Joshua M. (Jenni) Hogan, and Jena (Jeremy) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Caleb (Tayla) Hogan, Cody Hogan, Connor Weldon, Dylan Weldon, Hunter Weldon, Grace Weldon, Wesley Beecken, Kelcy Nichols and Bailey Nichols; siblings, Judy Mabry, Betty Jackson, Max Burdette and Jim Burdette; many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends

Funeral service was held at 12:00 Noon Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be her brothers, Max Burdette and Jim Burdette and her great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Marie’s memory to Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ.

A visitation was held two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

