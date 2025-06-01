OBITUARY: Anna Margaret Craig Giles

GILES, ANNA MARGARET CRAIG – Age 94, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of LaFollette, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Anna Margaret was born on July 20, 1930, in Eagan, Tennessee. She was a devoted member of LaFollette Methodist Church for 57 years and a former member of Ebenezer Methodist Church in Knoxville. She worked as a banker at First National Bank in LaFollette for over 30 years and became one of the first female vice presidents. She was known for her professionalism, integrity and kindness.

She had a love for gardening, cooking and baking, and was an avid reader—many values she passed on to her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Richard Giles, and her parents, Mary and Cecil Craig. She is survived by her daughters, Lynne Blair (David) of Knoxville and Janet Cheatham (Ronald) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Janet Blair-Wells, Michael Blair (Candice), Shelly Birdsong (Johnny), Daniel Robertson, and Anna Robertson Ham (Christopher); and great-grandchildren, Bo Birdsong, Lane Robertson, Giles Robertson, Keeling Birdsong, Sawyer Blair, Calhoun Birdsong, and Lillian Ham. She is also remembered fondly by her niece, Betty Sue Snodderly, and nephew, Bobby Lee McDaniel.

The family will hold a private service to honor her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the LaFollette Public Library by visiting in person or calling 423-562-5154.