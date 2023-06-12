OBITUARY: Anna Caralyn Hughes

Anna Caralyn Hughes, age 81 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Nicolas and Ruth Lunn.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Hughes.

She is survived by her sons, Vance (Christy) Walls, Matthew Hughes, and Randy Hughes; granddaughter, Annie Kate Walls; brother, Nicolas Jerome Lunn, Jr.; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Moore and Martha Francis Moore.

A graveside service for Anna will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 12, 2023, at Leiper’s Fork Cemetery with Hershel Osborne officiating. Pallbearers will be Matthew Hughes, Randy Hughes, Nathan Holiday, Wayne Bogle, Willie Binkley and Bradley Gibbons. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Roberts and Rick Binkley. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

