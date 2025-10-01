OBITUARY: Ann Wright Moses

Ann Wright Moses, age 84, born on August 12, 1941, in Polkton, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee, with her loving family by her side. A cherished member of the Brentwood Church of Christ, Ann dedicated her life not only to her work as a secretary but also to her passion for hospitality and nurturing relationships.

In her warm and welcoming home, Ann’s hospitality knew no bounds. She had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel at ease, often opening her door to both friends and strangers alike. Her countless meals prepared for family and others are fondly remembered, as they were filled with love and a generosity of spirit that encouraged friendships that lasted a lifetime. Ann was an avid hiker who found joy in being outdoors. When she wasn’t on the trail, you could almost always find her barefoot, something that perfectly reflected her free spirit and love for life.

Ann leaves behind a loving family who will miss her dearly. She is survived by her children, Robin (Charles) Hummer, Mark (Jodi) Moses, April (Scott) Mangrum, Joel (Bonnie) Moses, Daniel Moses, and Michael Moses. Her legacy continues through her adoring grandchildren: Cage (Sarah) Moses, Michala Moses, Callie Moses, Jedidiah Mangrum, Judah Mangrum, Skye Adamson, Zoe Adamson, Maya Moses, and Delilah Moses. Additionally, she delighted in the joy of her great-grandchildren, Malachi, Cannon, Ryman, and Juniper. Ann is also survived by her beloved sister, Linda Harrington.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David B. Moses, and her parents, Theo and Ora Austin Wright.

As we gather to celebrate Ann’s remarkable life, family and friends will remember her not only for her unwavering kindness and devotion but also for the warmth she brought into every relationship she nurtured. The richness of her life’s tapestry is woven from the countless hearts she touched and the legacy of love she leaves behind.

Visitation for Ann will be held on October 6, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brentwood Church of Christ, located at 208 Granny White Pike, Brentwood, TN 37027. The funeral service will take place there on October 7, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, followed by interment at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery at 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221. Pallbearers include Scott and Jed Mangrum, Cage and Malachi Moses, Charles Hummer, Michael Hunt, Michael Moses, and Tony McAllister. https://www.stephensfs.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Thomley Foundation, PO Box 1562, Brentwood, TN 37204, or Friends of Radnor Lake, 1160 Otter Creek Rd, Nashville, TN. 37220

Though she has departed from this world, her spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. Ann Wright Moses was a beacon of love and kindness, and she will be deeply missed by all.

