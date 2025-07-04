OBITUARY: Ann Woodson

Remembering the Love of Margaret “Ann” Woodson

February 28th, 1936 – June 30th, 2025

Ann Woodson, 89, Franklin TN, graduated to heaven June 30, 2025. Born in Nashville, TN she also resided in Normandy, TN, Pine Bluff, AR, Southaven, MS and Fairview, TN.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband James Robert Woodson or “Wood” as she so affectionally called him, her parents, S.D. and Mattie Anderson, her brothers, SD, Doug, Ray, Jim and Billy Anderson and son-in-law, Phil Brasher.

She is survived by her loving children, Robert “Wyatt” Woodson and his wife Tina, and Jamie Brasher. She was an amazing grandmother to Phillip Brasher, Jr. (Nicole), Anna Brasher Greene (Austin), Savannah Brasher and Heather Pardue. She delighted in her Great Grandchildren, Grayson and Lydia. They lovingly called her GrAnn.

Ann grew up in Inglewood receiving her education at Issac Litton High School and David Lipscomb College. She left school in 1955 to marry the love of her life and begin a family. Her heart and talent were always in the role of wife, mother, grandmother and volunteer. She volunteered countless hours at Church, schools and she managed a thrift store called The Bargain Box in Pine Bluff, AR for a local charity. Her favorite volunteer work was at Goodman Oaks Church of Christ in Southaven, MS. Ann worked in their preschool program as a teacher. She also used her artistic talent to paint wonderful backdrops for VBS stage productions and other functions within the children’s programs. She was a member of the hospitality committee and created amazing tablescapes for weddings and other celebrations. She blessed so many lives with her talent.

In Ann’s later years she became interested in genealogy. She spent countless hours researching family history. She assisted many others in cataloguing, researching, and finding their roots. Ann loved connecting with family on Facebook, sharing stories and memories that brought us all closer. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble, delighting in friendly games that we’ll always remember.

Ann’s life was above all else dedicated to serving God, her family and her community. She did it selflessly and unconditionally. She was giving, caring, and her warmth touched all of us. We’ll miss her dearly and hold her memory close in our hearts.

We would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Pamela Williams and Stacy Teasley and the nurses at Amedisys Hospice for your support and love that you showed to mom and us.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation on behalf of Ann to your favorite charity.

