



Ann Oman Dorsett, age 93, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020 in Franklin, TN. Although she lived for a period of time in Palos Verdes, CA, Tucson, AZ, and Crossville, TN, she was seventh generation Williamson Countian.

Ann was born January 15, 1927 in Nashville to Stirton and Frances Oman and was raised in Nashville before the family moved to Williamson County. She attended Ward Belmont and graduated from University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She was active in the Ft. Nashboro Chapter of the D.A.R., and a long time Sunday school teacher at Immanuel Baptist Church. She also served as a member of the Baptist Sunday school board.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband Blaine L. Dorsett, her parents Stirton Oman and Frances Allen Oman, sisters Frances Oman Brown (Brownie), Betty Oman Buntin (Roge), and brothers Stirton Oman Jr. and Jack A. Oman (survived by Argie).

Ann is survived by her daughter “Betsy” Bradley, and son’s Sam P. Weiland Jr. (Marie)and Stirton Oman Weiland (Ursula). Her grandchildren Trey Bradley (Ellen), Mary Catherine Pollan (Clint), Will Bradley, Caleb Weiland, Ursula Ann Weiland, and Stirton Weiland and four great grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Mt. Olivet with Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Friends and family will gather later to celebrate her life.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Christ Community Church Building Fund or GraceWorks ministries. The family would like to thank the staff at Belvedere Commons and Willowbrook Hospice.

