OBITUARY: Ann King Sledge

Ann King Sledge, age 84 of Chapel Hill, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Ann was a native of Williamson County, TN and a graduate of College Grove High School. She was the former owner of Ann’s Fabric World and also Frame & Art Gallery. Instrumental in organizing the Franklin Girls Softball League. She was an avid golfer and former member of the Carnton Country Club. She loved cooking and baking but her important role was loving wife, devoted mother and Gran.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George & Thelma Childress King; husband, Wade Sledge.

Survived by: daughters, Denise Sledge Sutton and Michelle Sledge (Chris) Johns; brothers, Wayne (Nancy) King, Jimmy King and Tandy (Linda) King; sister, Sandra Mayfield; grandchildren, Amanda (Landon) Bailey and Ashley (Jacob) Jewell; great-grandchildren, Cooper &Tucker Bailey and Adler & Sloane Jewell and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Larry Chatman officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kevin King, Steve King, Jacob Jewell, Adler Jewell, Daniel Stephens, Terry Schmidt, Landon Bailey, Cooper Bailey, Tucker Bailey and Grant Mayfield.

Memorials may be made to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital %Hematology Oncology Department.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

