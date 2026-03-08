Ann Keener Lanier, 77, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on March 6, 2026.

She was born June 8, 1948, in Florence, Alabama, to George G. Keener Jr. and Louise Caraway Keener.

Mrs. Lanier moved from Kingsport, Tennessee, to Nashville in 1969, where she worked in the music industry at Decca Records, Atlantic Records, and Quadraphonic Studio. She later lived for 30 years in Lewiston, New York, where she and her husband raised their children. During that time she was active in the Niagara Falls Country Club, First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, and the Sisters of P.E.O.

She was married for 41 years to John H. Lanier Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Alice L. Eskind (Jason), and her son, John H. Lanier III; brother George G Keener III (Claudette) and her grandchildren, Blair Elaine Eskind and Lila Lanier Eskind.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Keener Cury.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email