Ann Irene Davis Crowell, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away January 7, 2020.

Retired nurse from Dan German Hospital. Ann was known for her prized championship Pug dogs. She was a breeder and raised pugs. She was a loving mother and friend to many.

Preceded in death by husband, P.B. Crowell, Jr. and son in law, Paul Fox. Survived by: son, P.B. III (Jennifer) Crowell of Franklin, TN and Betty Ann Fox of Columbia, TN; grandchildren, Jessica Crowell, Mitchell Davis Crowell, Megan Crowell and Patrick Lynch; great grandchild, Woods Crowell; step grandchildren, John Foster, Jessica (Evan) Dickert and Matthew Foster.

A visitation and celebration of Ms. Ann’s life will be 2-4PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her residence, 4584 Columbia Pike, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com