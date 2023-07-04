OBITUARY: Ann Cheri Baxter

Ann Cheri Neill Baxter, age 76, passed away June 29, 2023, at Belvedere Commons of Franklin, Tennessee. She was born in Lake Jackson, Texas and was a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas.

Ann taught elementary school children for thirty years, mostly the 3rd grade. During those years, she also developed friendships with other teachers who loved her to the end, like Nancy Lou, Donna, Jane Ann, and Karen. After retirement, she found joy in watching the beauty of God’s Creation, spending countless hours observing birds and squirrels. Ann was a long-time member of Mayfield Road Baptist Church in Arlington.

After suffering a second stroke and diagnosed with end-stage heart failure, her daughter convinced her to move to Franklin, Tennessee to be able to care for her and spend her last days together. Ann was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and friend.

Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Thomas Neill and Nannie Frances Keeling Neill; her sister and brother-in-law, Debby (Bobby) Cantrell and brother and sister-in-law, Phillip (Karyn) Neill; survived by her daughter, Angela Baxter; niece, Cheryl LeBlanc; nephews, Charles, Clint, and Chad Cantrell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203 or Reformed Theological Seminary, 4268 I-55 North, Jackson, Mississippi 39211.

Funeral Services will be at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation to begin at 9:30AM. Service will start at 10:30 AM, Friday, July 7, 2023; interment will follow in Garden of Angels in Williamson Memorial Gardens. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.