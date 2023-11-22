OBITUARY: Ann Beasley Devan

Ann Beasley Devan, age 83 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Her husband of 47 years and the love of her life, Henry Grady DeVan, her father, William Malcom Beasley and mother, Bonnie Dunnavant Beasley, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristi DeVan Robey (Josh), granddaughter, Scarlett, grandson, Maddox, sister, Grace Kroll Hendrix (Mike), niece Bonnie and nephew John.

Ann attended the University of Georgia where she was an involved and engaging Kappa Delta. She was employed by First American and Union Planters Bank until her retirement.

From the British Virgin Islands to the Cumberland River or Old Hickory Lake, Ann and Grady were always happiest and most “at home” on the water! Ann and Grady were long-time members of Commodore Yacht Club where they hosted, roasted, and joyfully rocked the waves and smooth waters of living life to the fullest.

Ann was loved by so many, her vivacious spirit was contagious, always making others feel comfortable, loved, and included whether she was entertaining friends on the Happy D’s or tailgating as a devoted Titans fan. She never missed a family holiday get together or birthday celebration and her presence always made any family gathering complete.

Ann would want us to celebrate her reuniting with Grady and have some toasts together just as they did on Happy D’s all those fine, full years. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at Commodore Yacht Club on January 6, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, your local Humane Society, or a charitable organization of your choice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.marshalldonnellycombs.com for the Devan family.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/