OBITUARY: Ann Barrett (Clark) Carroll

Mrs. Ann Barrett Clark Carroll of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Rufus and Marguerite Clark.

Ann graduated from The University of Louisiana Monroe. She taught dance to generations of children throughout Williamson County and surrounding areas since 1970. Ann founded one of the largest and most successful dance schools in the South, the Ann Carroll School of Dance. She also had two of her own books published.

She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Ray Carroll; brothers, Rufus Barney “Buddy” Clark and Sprague Stanton; sister, Sandra Zizzi.

Ann is survived by her sons Ray Phillip “Beau” Carroll, Jr. and wife Susan of Murfreesboro, Jeff Carroll and wife Stephanie of Franklin, Tim Carroll and wife Sarah of Murfreesboro; daughter Julie Ann Zamudio of Franklin; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held May 10, 2022 at St. Philip Catholic Church, 113 Second Avenue South, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 with a reception to follow featuring a memorial performance by current students of the Ann Carroll School of Dance. Father Bala Showraiah will be the celebrant. For those who cannot attend, the Mass will be live streamed at stphilipfranklin.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift in honor of Ann to the Alzheimer’s Association.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

