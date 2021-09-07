OBITUARY: Anita Marie Martin

Anita M Martin 85, of Franklin TN. passed away on August 30, 2021.

Anita was born in Madawaska Maine to Paul and Rose Chasse on June 21, 1936. She worked at Aetna Life Insurance Company for 25 years. She lived in CT for most of her life and lived out her last years in Franklin TN to be closer to her daughters. She was a pillar of strength for her family and a devoted grandmother.

Anita is preceded in death by her husband Robert E Martin, and her two sons, Roderick J Labrecque and Jeffrey J Labrecque. Also, her sister Blanche Fournier.

She is survived by her two daughters, Christine M Welles and Luanne M LaChance both of TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Stephanie Hardin, Andrew Harrison, Cassandra and Magen Labrecque, Daniel and Kayla Fatone, Nicole Cantu and Matthew Labrecque. She is also survived by her seven sisters, Phileme Cote, Agathe St Amant, Noella Paradise, Geraldine Zimmitti, Jackie Dionne, Connie Lombardi, Linda Chasse and her brother Paul Chasse and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at St Philips church in Franklin TN, on September 3, 2021 at 10:15 followed by a mass at 11:00 Burial will follow at Williams Memorial Funeral in the Angel Garden. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A mass will also be arranged in CT by her sisters at a later date.