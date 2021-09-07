OBITUARY: Anita Marie Martin

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Anita Marie Martin

Anita M Martin 85, of Franklin TN. passed away on August 30, 2021.

Anita was born in Madawaska Maine to Paul and Rose Chasse on June 21, 1936. She worked at Aetna Life Insurance Company for 25 years. She lived in CT for most of her life and lived out her last years in Franklin TN to be closer to her daughters. She was a pillar of strength for her family and a devoted grandmother.

Anita is preceded in death by her husband Robert E Martin, and her two sons, Roderick J Labrecque and Jeffrey J Labrecque. Also, her sister Blanche Fournier.

She is survived by her two daughters, Christine M Welles and Luanne M LaChance both of TN. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Stephanie Hardin, Andrew Harrison, Cassandra and Magen Labrecque, Daniel and Kayla Fatone, Nicole Cantu and Matthew Labrecque. She is also survived by her seven sisters, Phileme Cote, Agathe St Amant, Noella Paradise, Geraldine Zimmitti, Jackie Dionne, Connie Lombardi, Linda Chasse and her brother Paul Chasse and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at St Philips church in Franklin TN, on September 3, 2021 at 10:15 followed by a mass at 11:00 Burial will follow at Williams Memorial Funeral in the Angel Garden. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A mass will also be arranged in CT by her sisters at a later date.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here