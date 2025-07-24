OBITUARY: Anita Jane Ferris Allison

Anita Jane Ferris Allison, age 88, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2025. She was born on March 6, 1937, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to John Guy Ferris and Clara Eleanor Ferris (née Davies). Her childhood was spent living in Lansing, Michigan before settling in Maryland, where she lived for many years until relocating to Tennessee in 2017.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Ferris Dudley; and her beloved husbands, Robin “Rob” Roller and Richard Allison.

She is survived by her son, David (Melissa) Allison; stepdaughter, Heather (Michael) Nassaur; granddaughters, Emily (Ammar) Fakhar and Elizabeth Allison; and her eagerly awaited great-granddaughter, due later this year.

Anita was a spirited, determined woman who embraced life with passion and joy. She loved animals, traveling, sunshine, and the little pleasures that make life sweet. When you ride in a red convertible, savor a Christmas cookie, pet a dog or cat, or feel the warmth of the sun on your face, think of Anita and smile.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Anita’s memory to the ASPCA.