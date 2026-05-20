Anita Ezell Fisher, 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2026. Born on September 19, 1940 in Nashville, Tennessee to Gertrude Tibbs Ezell and John W. Ezell, Nita was passionate about her Christian faith in studying the Word, leading Bible studies, mentoring women disciples, supporting missions, and winning souls for Jesus. A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, nana, aunt, and friend, Nita loved keeping up with everyone on Facebook and by email in her later years when her health limited her activities. She spent her Sundays watching sermons online from Times Square Church in NYC and Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, Virginia.

In 1958, Nita was graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville and then attended Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida, where she met her husband, John Walter Fisher. They spent the early years of their marriage in both Tampa and Seminole, Florida where they raised two sons. In 1981, they moved to Greeneville, Tennessee where they enjoyed the quiet beauty of the mountains, keeping horses, and tending a garden. In this season of life, Nita worked as an administrative assistant and dabbled in hobbies, one of the more interesting being scuba diving. She was known for cooking delicious southern dishes and was an accomplished seamstress. She was her husband’s greatest supporter in his career as a talented fine artist and graphic designer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nita was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law, J.C. Jordan, Jr., William J. (Carol) Fisher, Sr., and Robert A. (Alice) Fisher.

Nita is survived by two sons and their wives, John A. (Robin) Fisher and Andrew L. (Katherine) Fisher, her sister Dorothy Ezell Jordan, and her much-adored grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Nita is remembered by many extended family members and friends who will deeply miss her.

Special thanks to Nita’s long-time and dear friend, Karen Richards and her daughter, Julie Knight, who lovingly assisted her during her final years.

A private family service will be held to honor Nita’s life. The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time.

But our citizenship is in heaven-and we also eagerly await a savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform these humble bodies of ours into the likeness of his glorious body by means of that power by which he is able to subject all things to himself.

– Philippians 3:20-21 (NET)

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com

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This obituary was published by Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service – Greeneville.