OBITUARY: Angelina ‘Angie’ Rogers Lopes

Angelina “Angie” Rogers Lopes, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on February 14, 2024.

She was born in New Bedford, MA to the late Edward & Angelina Rogers.

Angie attended St. Philip Catholic Church. She and her late husband, Norman, were extensively involved with productions at the Little Theater of Greeneville, TN, they called Asheville, NC home for almost nineteen years and then moved to Davenport, FL where she worked as a cast-member at Walt Disney World for over ten years before retirement.

After retirement from Disney, she moved to Franklin, TN to be near family. She enjoyed her last three years at the Brookdale Independent Living community in Franklin where she was constantly surrounded by her family and friends. She loved music and dancing, but more than anything, she was a devoted wife and mother and the best grandmother (“Mana”) in the world.

Angie is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Joseph Lopes; brothers, James Rogers and Alfred Rogers; sisters, Lillian Vieira, Olivia Ross and Thelma Barriteau; granddaughter, Ashley Alexander.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela McCrossin and Peggy (Marc) Driskill; sons, Peter J. (Cam) Lopes and Paul A. Lopes; grandchildren, Benjamin (Sara) Alexander, Michael McCrossin, Jacob Driskill, Mackenzie Lopes and Nick Driskill; great-grandchildren, Seda Alexander and Emil Alexander. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Celebration of Life service will be held on March 9, 2024 at 3:30 pm with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM at the Chapel at St. Philip Catholic Church. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/