OBITUARY: Angelica Brianne Mendoza Gore

Angelica Brianne Mendoza Gore, age 25, passed away on September 10, 2025. She was born on December 8, 1999, in Glendora, California, to Gabriel and Esther Ochoa Mendoza.

Angelica was the beloved wife of Zachary Gore and a cherished daughter, sister, and friend. She was known for her radiant spirit, deep faith, and the love she poured into those around her. Angelica found joy in worshipping the Lord and drew strength and comfort from her faith every day.

She loved spending time indoors enjoying simple, meaningful moments—whether playing board games, sharing movie nights, or laughing with family and friends over FaceTime to bridge the miles between them. Her dog, Emerald, was her loyal companion, and she delighted in the happiness Emerald brought to her life. Angelica also expressed her creativity through makeup, bringing beauty and light into the lives of those she touched.

Those left to cherish Angelica’s memory are her husband, Zachary Gore; parents, Gabriel and Esther Mendoza; brothers, Noah Mendoza and Emilio Fuentez; sisters, Arianna Mendoza, Gabriela Mendoza, and Leanna Fuentez; and mother-in-law, Rena Gore.

A service celebrating Angelica’s life will be held at a later date.

