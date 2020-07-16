



Angelia (Angie) Bryant Cormier age 55 passed from this earthly life July 14, 2020 after suffering a massive heart attack.

Born September 11, 1964, in Hardin County Tennessee, to Henry Joe and Deanna Riley Bryant who preceded her in death. Survived by her husband Kenneth Cormier, Spring Hill, Tennessee, son Tanner Cormier, Franklin, Tennessee. Also survived by her 3 brothers, Joey Bryant (Jamie), Port of Spain, Trinidad, Jeff (Amy), Knoxville, Tennessee, Jason, Bon Aqua, Tennessee, Aunt Debby Rainey, Fairview, Tennessee. Also surviving nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Angie was the granddaughter of Garland and Mollie Bryant, Cere Gordo, Tennessee and J. Ervin and Ermadine Riley Beech Creek, Clifton, Tennessee who also precede her in death.

Angie was born into a family that would eventually consist of her and three brothers. She kept them all in line with intimidation and tattling. As her oldest brother said, she was a NARC before NARC was cool!

Angie attended school in Franklin. She graduated from Franklin High School and was a member of the Franklin High School Marching Band. After graduation she attended MTSU and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent her entire career teaching and nurturing children, most recently serving as Director at the Children’s Academy, Franklin, Tennessee. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Christine Archer will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Thursday and 8AM-11AM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES




