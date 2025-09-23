OBITUARY: Angela Mary Testa

Angela Mary Testa, born on October 21, 1927, in Providence, Rhode Island, peacefully departed this life on September 14, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Angie’s journey was one characterized by warmth, love, and an unwavering dedication to her family and friends.

Angie was the cherished daughter of Rafael and Ermenia Difilippo, and the beloved wife of John Testa, who have all predeceased her. As an individual known for her nurturing spirit, she embraced each day with a joyful heart and a determined mindset. Her passions were many, but cooking and shopping held a special place in her daily life. Whether it was crafting a meal for her loved ones or scouting for the perfect item, Angela approached her interests with the same meticulousness she applied to her life. A consummate planner, she was never without her lists, which served not only as reminders of tasks but also as a celebration of the experiences she looked forward to.

Angie is survived by her loving daughter, Joy (Keith) Testa, who carries forward her legacy of kindness and meticulous planning, and her loyal Grand dog, Daisy. Together, they honor the memory of a remarkable woman whose influence will echo through generations.

A life well-lived and a heart well-loved, Angela Mary Testa leaves behind a legacy of dedication to family and an enthusiasm for life that will forever be cherished. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

