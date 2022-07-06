OBITUARY: Angela Kay (List) Bender

Angela Kay Bender, age 64 of Spring Hill, TN passed away July 1, 2022.

Preceded in death by parents, Wilbur R. and Wilma Bronner List and sister in law, Mona List.

Survived by: husband of 41 years, Jack Bender; son, Devin Bender; daughter, Dannae McCurry; brothers, Frederick List and David (Marianne) List; sisters, Marcia Dicks, Sandy Czerwinski and Cindy D’Agostino and grandchild, Dalton McCurry.

Memorial Service will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church. Also visitation will be 5-7PM Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289

