OBITUARY: Andrew Stephen Walker

Andrew Stephen Walker, age 83 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

He was born in Klamath Falls, OR to the late Winston & Catherine Walker.

Andrew was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Cold War. Later he would go to Los Angeles State University and on to complete the Advanced Management Program at UCLA and the Advanced Management Program at Columbia University Graduate School of Business.

Andrew began his distinguished career with the United States Postal Service as a Substitute Clerk in Whittier, CA in 1959. He advanced through many management positions. From Director of Customer Services in the Southern California District, he was promoted to positions in Chicago, Memphis and later appointed to Assistant Postmaster General of Delivery Services Department in Washington DC. His last position was in Nashville, which he loved, as District Manager, Tennessee District, overseeing the state of Tennessee. He retired in 2001 after a 42-year career

Andrew was a man of intellect and humor, quick witted, hardworking, and anyone who knew him would describe him as kind and gentle. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, an avid golf lover, he loved his crossword puzzles, and playing cribbage with his wife. He served on the board for United Way, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and Graceworks after he retired.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Walker of Brentwood, TN; son, Andrew S. Walker, Jr. of Houston, TX; daughter, Catherine Walker Parkinson and son-in-law Mark of Long Valley, NJ; brother, Michael Walker of Durham, NC; grandson, Winston Walker and many other loving family members.

Andrew was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who made the most of his 83 years. He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held on September 12 from 4 to 7 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held on September 13 at 10 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Joe will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Catholic Church Columbarium.

Memorials may be made to the United Way of Greater Nashville.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

