OBITUARY: Andrew Stephen Duke

Andrew Stephen Duke, age 81 of College Grove, Tennessee passed away April 29th, 2024.

Husband and soulmate, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. An accomplished musician of the accordion and music lover of all genres. He was a self-taught carpenter who created his own blueprints and built his dream home. He was also a self-taught chef who could master any and all food challenges. He was a jack of all trades including masonry.

He worked as an old-fashioned milkman, a baker, a logger and truckdriver. He worked as a baker at Bess Eaton Doughnut Shop and spent many years working for General Motors in Connecticut and New York.

He also spent 63 years with the love of his life Carol and created their business together selling authentic Native American items consisting of homemade blankets, rugs and jewelry in order to support their culture. They traveled from the Pacific Coast to the Atlantic Coast enjoying each other’s company having a great time with their adventures. He was very loyal and a patriot. He loved to watch all kinds of programs with his favorites being cooking shows. He liked to learn what he could and enjoyed trying new things.

He adored Carol along with his mother Melanie, his brother Metro, all of whom had passed before him. He also had a special place in his heart for his neighbors whom he admired so much. He enjoyed telling story after story to show how things were before you were even a twinkle in his eye. He was known for his attention to detail and had a “tim the toolman” persona. He wanted to show you a good time no matter where you went. He loved to tell jokes and loved skiing.

His hobbies were collecting cookbooks, taping cooking shows and cooking for family and friends. He has created many of his own recipes which will be passed down for generations to come. He and Carol had become the glue that held their extended family together. They met as teenagers and spent their lives loving life and living it to the fullest. Andrew and Carol are now together, angels for eternity, skating on the pond where they met so many years ago, young and smitten.

Andrew is preceded by his parents, Stephen and Melanie.

He is survived by his daughters Hollace Ann Duke, Lorraine Andrea Keopuhiwa and Lisa Marie Duke, his son in law who is married to Laurie, Reubenjames Nalanialoha Keopuhiwa, his sister in law Debra Jones, grandchildren Tony Michael Duke, Nicholas Andrew Duke, Danielle Marie Duke and Erik Metro Duke; great-grandchildren of Nick and Danielle are Lyla, Atlas and Riley.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be one hour before the service.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

