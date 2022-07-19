OBITUARY: Andrew Scott Howell

Andrew Scott Howell of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, he was 23 years old.

He was a member of Emmanuel Pentecostal Church of Christ. Andrew previously worked as a technician in the HVAC industry.

Andrew was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord. He adored his family. Everyone that knew him loved him. He had a sweet and kind spirit and will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by grandfather, James “Nicky” Peach; uncle, Christopher Howell; great grandparents, T.R. and Dessie Jennette; R.G. and Hazel Howell.

Survived by: father, Kevin Scott Howell; mother, Tabitha Gail Peach; grandparents, Gail “Mama Memaw” Peach, Tony and Linda Howell; brother, Justin Peach; sisters, Brittany (Austin) Fleming and Kelsey (Austin Duke) Peach; nieces, Alaina Peach and Maeley Peach; stepfather, Andrew Scott Robinson; stepmother, Angel Jarvis Halpin; aunt, Laurie Rice and uncle, Brian Peach.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Ratliff and Pastor Danny Wise officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Kevin Mills, Danny Howell, Andrew Scott Robinson, Reggie Carter, Justin Peach, Brian Peach, Sammy Sullivan, Taylor Sullivan and Justin Nivens.

Memorials may be made to the Andrew Howell Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 2-7 PM Tuesday and 9 am until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

