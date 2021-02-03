OBITUARY: Andrew Kyle Anderson

Kyle Anderson, age 32, a resident of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 31, 2021, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with David Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on July 12, 1988 in Maury County, Kyle was the son of Kelly Leigh Compton Sharpton and Emmitt Paul Anderson, Jr. He was a 2007 graduate of Columbia Central High School where he played football. Kyle was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. A wonderful personality, Kyle was very loved, never met a stranger and could make friends easily. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by his daughter, Lanie Anderson; aunts and uncles: Beth (Darryl) Judd, Lonnie (June) Compton, Jr., Missy Floyd, Kay Beard, Mike Anderson, Teddy Anderson, Ricky Baker, Janie Anderson, Brandi English; God parents, Bonnie & Melvin Potts; numerous cousins; and special friend, Michelle Starr.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy & Lonnie Compton.

Pallbearers will be: Colton Floyd, Derrick Potts, Michael Anderson, Daniel Harrington, Bubba Butler, and Chris Potts. Honorary pallbearers will include: Shane Floyd, Dalton Floyd, Sammy Patterson, William Sanders, Ronnie Sanders, Matthew Judd, Justin Webb, and Austin Carson.