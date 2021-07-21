OBITUARY: Andrew Joseph “Andy” Williams

Andrew Joseph “Andy” Williams, age 49 of Franklin, TN passed away July 9, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accident. Andy was the epitome of fun, faithful, kind, loving, dedicated, and so much more. He absolutely adored his wife, sons, and sister. He faithfully served the Lord with his talents and became quite a mentor to many young people.

Andy was the drummer for Casting Crowns from 2003 to 2009. In 2008, he and his wife Kelly put a band together named Soul Sister Sally, where he also played the drums. He and Kelly spent a year as youth leaders at Glad Tidings Church in Jonesboro, GA before making their way to Franklin, TN. Andy taught drums at a prominent music school in Franklin before starting his own school in 2015. The KungFu Kickdrum gained a large student base with Andy’s unique style of teaching and elaborate and fun recitals. He poured much more than drum lessons into each and every student and loved them all dearly.

Preceded in death by mother, Nancy Louise Anderegg Williams. Survived by: wife, Kelly Shea Williams; sons, Aden Jace Williams and Asher Jaxon Williams; father, Dr. Arthur Joseph (Darlene) Williams, and sister, Mary Catherine Williams.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 noon August 7, 2021 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be to the Andy Williams Memorial Fund, c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064 (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com