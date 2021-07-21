OBITUARY: Andrew Joseph “Andy” Williams

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph “Andy” Williams, age 49 of Franklin, TN passed away July 9, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accident. Andy was the epitome of fun, faithful, kind, loving, dedicated, and so much more. He absolutely adored his wife, sons, and sister. He faithfully served the Lord with his talents and became quite a mentor to many young people.

Andy was the drummer for Casting Crowns from 2003 to 2009. In 2008, he and his wife Kelly put a band together named Soul Sister Sally, where he also played the drums. He and Kelly spent a year as youth leaders at Glad Tidings Church in Jonesboro, GA before making their way to Franklin, TN. Andy taught drums at a prominent music school in Franklin before starting his own school in 2015. The KungFu Kickdrum gained a large student base with Andy’s unique style of teaching and elaborate and fun recitals. He poured much more than drum lessons into each and every student and loved them all dearly.

Preceded in death by mother, Nancy Louise Anderegg Williams. Survived by: wife, Kelly Shea Williams; sons, Aden Jace Williams and Asher Jaxon Williams; father, Dr. Arthur Joseph (Darlene) Williams, and sister, Mary Catherine Williams.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:00 noon August 7, 2021 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064 with visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be to the Andy Williams Memorial Fund, c/o Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064 (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here