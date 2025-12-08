OBITUARY: Andrew Frazier McClarney

Andrew (Andy) Frazier McClarney, age 70, passed away November 27, 2025. He lived at Franklin Health and Rehab on Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. He passed away in Williamson County Hospital. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on March 13, 1955, he was the son of Austin and Eva McClarney. He had an older brother, Jack Long (deceased), another brother, Jan Long, a twin sister, Berith McClarney (deceased), and a younger sister, Linda McClarney (deceased).

He was married to Deborah McDearman/McClarney for 49 1/2 years. They met in college at MTSU.

He is survived by two sons: Christopher (Jasmine) McClarney and Daniel (Blake) McClarney. His grandchildren include Aliya, Ceili, and Charlotte (Charlie) McClarney. He attended MTSU, where he earned a Bachelor in Education. He also attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, obtaining a Master’s in Religious Education.

Andrew was the previous Minister of Youth at Covington First Baptist Church, Albertville First Baptist Church, and Alabaster First Baptist Church. He was also a former teacher in Davidson County, Nashville, TN.

He enjoyed singing in Sacred Harp singers in college and had a voice scholarship to MTSU. He sang in many church choirs and enjoyed listening to Christian music. Additionally, he took dance lessons with his wife. Andrew received Teacher of the Year honors his first year of teaching in Georgia and held a Chaplain’s degree from the VA hospital in Nashville, TN. He had many close friends from MTSU/BSU (Baptist Student Union) and would gather with these friends every fall for a retreat with his immediate family. He loved to cook and enjoyed watching the Cooking Channel.

His Celebration of Life will be held in the Wallace Chapel at Christ Church, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN, 37211, in January of 2026. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (information can be found online).

The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin Health and Rehab and the hospice nurses. Also, we want to thank the many friends who came to visit Andy in the nursing home. God bless.