OBITUARY: Andrew “AC” Clarence Hepler, JR.

Andrew Clarence “A C” Hepler, Jr., age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on November 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

A C was employed 45 years with H.E. Parmer Roofing Company.

Preceded in death by parents, Andrew Clarence Hepler, Sr. and Verna Lynn Hepler; son, Richard Wayne Hepler; grandson, Christopher Hepler; granddaughter, Holly Marie Hepler. Survived by wife of 64 years, Annie Holt Hepler; sons, Jerry (Regina) Hepler and Andrew (Ammi) Hepler; daughter-in-law, Becky Hepler; brothers, Walter Hepler and John (Diane) Hepler; sister, Lenora Ray; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday December 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Boston Church of Christ in the Boston community. Honorary Pallbearers: Keith Hepler, Steve Brandon, Wayne Davis, Kevin Davis, Robert Crafton, Randy Ragland and Jeff Spears. The burial will be in the Ragsdale Cemetery on Mobley’s Cut Road.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com

