OBITUARY: Anatoliy Tony Worona

Anatoliy Tony Worona, age 73 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Tony was born in Augsburg, Germany on October 24, 1946, son of the late Ivan & Emelia Worona.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Christine Worona; sons, Jon (Robin) Worona & Steven (Vanessa) Worona; brother, Victor (Linda) Worona; grandchildren, Walker & Luna Worona.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 4905 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220.

Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens, Franklin, TN.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to a charity of your choice in loving memory of Anatoliy Tony Worona.