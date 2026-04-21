Stitch-by-stitch Amy Stone Gebhardt pieced together her life’s passions. She quilted a masterpiece of life with love and creativity. Then, at the youthful age of sixty-one, she ascended the spiritual ladder to heaven from her home of Nashville Tennessee. Surrounded by her loving husband, devoted family and caring friends she peacefully passed from this good earth. It was Friday April 10th, 2026. Amy fought a courageous eight-year battle against multiple myeloma. She will be missed by so very many people. In the words of her amazing specialist Dr. Jesus Berdeja, “Amy made a tremendous impact on others through her advocacy and coaching.”

She was filled with natural joie de vivre and fueled by endless curiosity. Each facet of Amy’s life was quilted together with love, rhythm and harmony. Positive energy beamed from her sparkling blue eyes, it radiated from her fingertips, and tasted so sweet on her lips. She was magnetically charged with affectionate, devoted and nurturing love. Amy was a success story, a natural who knew the benefits of hard work and had the compassion of a true humanitarian.

She was youngest of 4 sisters raised by Jack and Helen Stone. She loved her older siblings who celebrated her charm and positive energy. Tragically at age sixteen Amy experienced the loss of her Mother. She found energy to move forward with her life in education, graduating from Cazenovia College. She studied fashion design and interned at the Design House of Mary McFadden in New York City. With powerful leadership skills Amy was elevated into management roles while still in her 20s. She added Business to her college degrees at New York State University’s Buffalo campus. Amy enjoyed positions with The Limited and Disney, before joining Oneida LTD as their Vice President of retail and web operations. Amy concluded her career at Rite Aid healthcare as an executive in human resources.

On October 31, 1997 she married the love of her life, Paul E Gebhardt at the Historic Grove Park Inn located in Asheville, North Carolina. Beyond her devoted Husband Paul, Amy’s loving family includes her father Jack Stone (97) and three sisters, Linda (Tom) Matwijec, Cindy (Randy) Thomas, and Joanne (Mike) Ernenwein. Three step Brothers, Gary (Jane) Munger, Rick (Cheri) Munger, and Duane (Colleen) Munger plus numerous beloved nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Her mother-in-law, Nola Noyes DeSimone has been an integral part of her life, living and traveling with Amy and Paul to Nashville and The 1000 Islands on the St. Lawrence River. Their dog, Rustle was her constant companion. Amy is predeceased by her Mother Helen Hauger Stone, her Stepmother Dorothy Munger Stone, her Stepsister Sherry Munger and her Brother-in-law Peter Gebhardt.

Amy had a lifelong love for sewing. As an inspired quilter and member of Gilda’s Quilting Group in Nashville, Tennessee she authored a book entitled, “Stitches”. It can be characterized by this quote from the book, “my mother gave me the greatest gift – a love of sewing. I feel a great amount of joy designing and creating unique things for family and friends”. Her spirit and love of life inspired so many. Amy became very involved with “Myeloma Crowd” in Nashville Tennessee. She was encouraged by her Specialist to become a counselor/advisor coaching patients during their treatments. Her impact was national and international sharing her research, perspective and understanding of life with Multiple Myeloma. She was also a member of the Jessica’s Heroes Foundation in Oneida, New York, raising thousands of dollars to help needy people receive assistance while they are undergoing their cancer treatments.

Amy and Paul have enjoyed 37 years of life together. They were a perfect match, together sharing their love of life as a couple. Making friends wherever they went, they are so grateful for all of the love and support that has been shown to them. They would especially like to thank Dr. Berdeja and PA Nicholas Barkermeyer, and the entire caring staff of Tennessee Oncology and Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Their expertise and genuine caring encouraged Amy’s continual research and self-education. Experiencing 13 lines of treatment from inpatient chemo to stem-cell and CAR T cell therapy, her personal commitment to sustain her health inspired providers and enhanced her quality of life. She will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Services will be held at Nashville’s Gilda’s Club and in New York at The Oneida Community Mansion House at an appropriate time for Amy’s family. For those of you who might like to make a donation in her name please consider Gilda’s Club of Middle Tennessee or The Oneida Community Mansion House in Oneida NY.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.