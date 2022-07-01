OBITUARY: Amy Margaret Edgar Alexander

Amy Margaret Edgar Alexander passed to her heavenly home on June 26th, 2022 at the age of 51 surrounded by family. Amy is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Troy; her cherished children, Brittany, Heidi, TJ, and Tucker; much-loved parents, John and Gayle Edgar; brother, John Edgar and sister-in-law Leslie; sister, Kim Edgar and brother-in-law Steve Werntz; sister, Laura Mutch and brother-in-law Jon Mutch; and sister-and-brother-in-law Jodi and Bill Shuey.

Amy grew up in Medfield, MA graduating from Medfield HS where she was an avid equestrian, cheerleader, and softball pitcher. She went on to graduate from the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science where she met the love of her life. She and Troy were married in her hometown in 1992. After living in Huntsville, AL and Sioux City, IA among other cities, they moved their family to Brentwood, TN in 2006. Amy was a mother dedicated to supporting her children in all their interests, endeavors and schooling, and her husband in his career. She was a long-time member of Fellowship Bible Church and Morningside Assembly of God where she worked at growing her faith in God and teaching her children to do the same.

Amy will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, selflessness, and her devotion to her faith, family, and friends. She touched the hearts of many and was a true blessing to all who knew her. Amy brought a spirit of fun to everywhere she went. She loved playing on her NALTA tennis teams, going to live music with friends, traveling to see family and friends, spending time with her family and dogs. She was a talented seamstress, jewelery maker, decorator, gardner and used her gifts to add beauty to our world.

She will be missed by her extended family, which includes sisters and brothers-in-law, 13 nieces and nephews, special friends she’s had since childhood, and friends from every place they have lived.

To celebrate Amy’s life, a Memorial Service will be conducted at Fellowship Bible Church, 1210 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 1st, 2022. Her family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm in the main worship center. Honorary pallbearers are TJ Alexander, Tucker Alexander, Daniel Wong, PJ Scalisi, John Edgar, Jon Mutch, and Steve Werntz.

The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, to consider a monetary contribution or volunteer of service to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee where Amy recently volunteered her time.

To leave a condolence or share a memory of Amy visit the Tribute Wall.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Amy, please visit our Tree Store.