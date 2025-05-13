OBITUARY: Amy Johnson Manzanares

Amy Johnson Manzanares was born on February 10, 1977, to Dianne Bell Johnson and Gary Johnson. She passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2025, from an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Demian Manzanares; mother, Dianne; father, Gary; uncle, John Farmer; and grandparents, Burke and Wanda Bell.

She is survived by her two beloved sons, Jake and Preston Manzanares; aunt, Donna Farmer; cousins, Jonathan Farmer (Stephanie) and Lauren Farmer, and her cousins’ children John and James Farmer, and Hudson, Emery, and Briella Ellis; her mother-in-law, Marilyn Manzanares, and numerous devoted friends and colleagues who became like family.

Amy was a proud graduate of Franklin Road Academy and went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University. For someone who loved to wear primarily black, Amy Johnson Manzanares was the most colorful person around. You could see that color in everything around her… from her art collection at home, colorful furniture, bold earrings, to her appreciation of the perfect sunset.

The most prominent display of her “colorfulness” was in the life she created for Jake and Preston. Her boys were the most important thing in her life, and they always came first, with the Farmer family a close second. She was a fierce and loyal parent who became the best Jake and Preston Uber driver around as they grew older and more involved with activities.

She approached everything in life through the lens of class, laughter, crazy fun, and solid strength. She loved to give thoughtful, unexpected gifts and create experiences that celebrated those she loved. She believed presentation was everything when planning a birthday, a girl’s night out, a last-minute vacation, or dealing with an unavoidable tough conversation.

Amy’s holiday-themed bingo with fun and hilarious prizes for the kids was one of her family’s favorite traditions. She loved to laugh, take the “la-di-da” way while driving through Williamson County, or spend hours in the pool with a good magazine or celebrity biography.

Amy was a wonderful and beloved daughter throughout her life. She was the apple of her mother’s eye. Growing up, Amy loved going to Camden, TN, to spend time with her grandparents and extended family. Some of her favorite memories were with her grandfather in his rose garden, which she later attributed to where her love of color and flowers began.

Every holiday throughout her life was spent with her family, where she loved to be a part of telling stories, cooking, and making their time together special. Amy was also blessed with a group of “sisters” who have been together since before they could drive. This was her solid foundation through some of her most exciting and hardest times.

As she entered her professional life, she continued to add and build friendships with FRA moms, friends that became family, and professional colleagues. Together, Amy and Demian loved to travel and enjoy a great meal before their sons came along. Once Jake and Preston were born, being together as a family was the focus and heart of their life together.

Amy loved being at home, spending time with Jake and Preston, where ESPN, HGTV, or TV Land was always on the television. Her work resume will always stand out as one of remarkable achievement, but it is her life resume that we will all remember. A devoted, unwavering, and unapologetic “mother first” and a fiercely loyal and steadfast niece, cousin, and friend who will remain with those of us who love her.

Her loss will be felt in so many ways, but she would be the first to say, “I could have missed the pain, but I’d have had to miss the dance,” – and that was never an option.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be held at 11am with service to follow at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.