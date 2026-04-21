Amy Beth Sickles, age 48, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away April 14, 2026, after her battle with cancer.

Amy was born in Warsaw, New York, on August 26, 1977, to parents William and Deborah.

Amy is survived by her father, Bill, and her three sisters, Kim (Eric) Thrasher, Katrina (David) Dunkleman, Briar (Daniel) Oliver. Amy had three beloved children, Shawn Sickles of Spring Hill, Anthony Sarna of Spring Hill, Allicyn Sarna, (Willie Cogdill) of Hohenwald, and one grandson, Abel (2) and another grandchild on the way in July. Amy was loving and forgiving. She will be missed by all that loved her. She loved her kids and her grandson immensely.

She enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, hunting and fishing. She liked going to the river early in the morning to watch the sunrise. This was her favorite way to spend a weekend morning. She also attended Parkway Baptist Church, 1500 Tom J Hitch Pkwy Columbia, TN 38401, where on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM, the family will hold a celebration of life. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

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This obituary was published by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC – Columbia.