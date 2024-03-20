OBITUARY: Amelia Ozment Hayes

Amelia Ozment Hayes, age 88 of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert B. “Bob” Hayes; son, Robert Burley Hayes, III; and parents, Tulus Calvin and Fannie Mae Naron Ozment.

Survived by daughter, Pam Hayes (Timmy) Gambill; son, Timmy (Audra) Hayes; grandchildren, Josh Hayes, Jeremy (Shannon) Hayes, Brittany (Tony) Cannon, Jessi Hayes, Dylan (Samantha) Gambill, T. C. (Taylor) Hayes, Olivia Hayes and Rett Hayes; and 6 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted by Jim Minor on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

 

