OBITUARY: Amber Nacole Anglin

Amber Nacole Anglin, born on January 2, 1996, in Nashville, Tennessee, departed this life on July 21, 2025, in her hometown. Throughout her life, Amber radiated warmth and joy, leaving an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

Amber graduated from Franklin High School, a testament to her dedication and hard work. Her journey was filled with passions that defined her character. She had a love for movies that often inspired lively discussions and screenings with family and friends. Amber’s heart was also captured by the music of Rascal Flatts, embodying the melodies that resonated with her spirit. Among her many favorite experiences, nothing delighted her quite like a plate of chicken tenders or a joyful day spent at the park. She had an infectious enthusiasm for the animated world of SpongeBob SquarePants, bringing laughter and lightness into the lives of those around her.

Amber is survived by her loving father, Jeffrey Anglin; her grandfather, Robert Anglin; her uncles, Eddie and Mike Anglin; and her aunt, Lisa Talley. She also leaves behind her cherished cousins, Wesley, Elizabeth, Wolfgang, Fabian, and Sarah, as well as two Aunts by Heart, Heather Wells and Diane Hickey, who held her dear.

Amber was preceded in death by her mother, Julie Elizabeth Palmer, her grandparents, Horace and Judy Chadwell, and Frances Broderick, who will always be remembered in the hearts of those who loved her.

Her family and friends will gather to celebrate her life with services held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, Tennessee. The visitation will take place on July 27, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Amber will be laid to rest in Williamson Memorial Gardens immediately following the funeral service.

Amber Nacole Anglin will be dearly missed yet forever cherished in the memories of all who had the privilege to know her.