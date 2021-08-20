OBITUARY: Amanda Jean Jett Binkley

Amanda “Mandy” Jean Jett Binkley, age 25 of Franklin, TN passed away August 12, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Denise Dodd Jett; maternal grandparents, Don & Helen Dodd.

She is survived by her father, Daniel Jett of Dickson, TN; children, Michael “Mikey” and Layla; sisters, Nicole (Terry) Hammond of Ashland City, TN and Ashley (Nic) Marange of Franklin, TN; brother, Chase Jett; paternal grandparents, Tommy & Sherry Anderson of Fairview, TN; father of her children, Michael Binkley; aunts & uncles, Dee Wright (Bo Borja), Debbie Barrow, Mark Dodd and Angie (Ben) Flynn; nieces & nephews, Nevaeh, Nicholas, Dahlila and Ariahna Marange.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com