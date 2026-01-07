OBITUARY: Alvin Laser

Alvin Laser, a beloved husband, father, friend, and highly respected defense attorney, passed away on January 5, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee following a courageous journey with dementia. Born on August 14, 1945, in Kokomo, Indiana, Alvin lived a life marked by adventure, humor, and love for his family.

Throughout his distinguished career as a defense attorney, Alvin’s legal acumen and dedication to his clients left a lasting impact on those he represented. He was deeply respected by his peers and was a resource for many who sought his guidance.

Alvin was a proud veteran who served honorably in the United States Air Force. His military service shaped much of his character, instilling in him a sense of duty and discipline.

Alvin attended Stephens Valley Church and found joy in various hobbies and interests; he loved sailing, appreciated music, and was an avid reader. Having spent many, many years as a resident of Arkansas, Alvin was also a lifelong fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Alvin is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Carolyn Laser, and his children: Paige (George) Hagle, Brooks (Sherry) Laser, Joshua Laser, and Sarah Laser. He also had three grandchildren of whom he was very proud: Emma Hagle, George Hagle, and Lane Laser. Additionally, he is survived by his six siblings: Phyllis Glaze, Mary Sue Brewer, Elizabeth Ann Morris, Toran Hayes, Kimberly Laser, and Sam Laser.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam Laser and Lois Colbert.

A celebration of Alvin’s life will be held on January 9, 2026, at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Franklin, TN. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 PM. Alvin will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens following the service. The service will also be livestreamed; the link can be found below.

We are forever grateful for the legacy Alvin leaves behind.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easy K Ranch, 2307 Easy K Road, Sage, AR, 72573.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

