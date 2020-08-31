OBITUARY: Alma E. Pennington Shepherd

Alma E. Pennington Shepherd, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away August 27, 2020 at her residence.

She graduated from College Grove High School and Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. She was Nashville’s first hospital based flight nurse. She was a woman of honor, integrity, faith, family and true to her principles. Her sense of humor and great compassion for her fellow man brought joy to those around her. She loved her Parkview (now Centennial) and Baptist Hospital families deeply. She had the innate ability to take a complex matter or situation and simplify it in such a way so that a third grade student could understand. She encompassed a love for others of all arears of her life, affording her many life-long friendships and helping her to be a service of strength and hope to all those around her.

Above all …she valued her family (immediate and extended). She continued to express her love of family with obvious joy in the role of mother, grandmother and great grandmother …always answering to the names of Allie, Tootie, Shep and Nana. She’s responsible for many happy memories and deep bonds between COUSINS, and will be the service of entertaining reminisces for generations to come.

Preceded in death by parents, Elijah and Evie Dodd Pennington; infant son, James Timothy Shepherd and sister, Ruby “Snooks” Mayfield. Survived by: husband, William “Billy” Shepherd; son, William “Butch” Shepherd and daughter, Suzanne Shepherd Montgomery; grandchildren, Rachel Kelly (Calvin) Brazier, Jennifer Marlin (Chris) Bridges, Rebecca Montgomery (Jared) Davis and Colton William Shepherd; great grandchildren, Zya & Kingston Brazier, Zane, Kinley & Ainsley Bridges and Elijah, Alex & Ella Brooke Davis.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Steve Marcum officiating. Interment Pennington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tandy & Jimmy Poteete, Roger Brake, Calvin Brazier, Chris Bridges and Jared Davis. Visitation will be 3-7PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com