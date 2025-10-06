OBITUARY: Alma Carolyn Fox Gossett

Alma Carolyn Fox Gossett, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away October 1, 2025 at NHC at the Trace – Waypoint with family by her side.

Alma was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Franklin Pierce Fox and Esther Vaughn Fox. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, James Wesley Gossett, Sr., sons, James Wesley Gossett, Jr. and Thomas Jason Gossett; grandson, James Kyle Gossett; sisters, Zelma Fox, Katherine Fox Bozeman, Thelma Fox Love, Mary Helen Fox Dean; brothers, J.C.Fox, Sr. and Royce Fox.

Survivors include son, Frank Jeffery Gossett and wife Sherri; daughters-in-law, Dianne Gossett and Michelle Gossett; grandchildren Tina Gossett Holmes, Christopher Wesley (Leanne) Gossett, Angela Gossett Cherry, Sara Gossett (Harley) Autry, Ethan Alexander Gossett (Meredith), and Caitlin Elizabeth Gossett; great grandchildren Belle Gossett, Jayden Gossett, Brittney Yates, Lauren Yates, Savannah Cherry, Sadie Gossett, Trevor Gossett, Callie Gossett, John Harley Autry; great great grandchild Michael Tidwell; sister-in-law Nancy Gossett York (Jerry); numerous nephews and nieces.

Alma loved cooking, gardening, antiques and genealogy. She spent many hours researching and recording her family history and could answer any question about her family tree. She retired from Capitol Airlines and after retirement, worked many years at Willowbrook Home Health.

A special thank-you to the staff at NHC at the Trace – Waypoint for their care, compassion and love for “Miss Alma Lou”. We are blessed by each one of you. To her special Waypoint friend, Lucy Anne Hawkes, who protected her, loved her and became a part of our family. To the Caris Healthcare staff that made her comfortable during her last days. Your kindness will not be forgotten.

Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 pm Sunday, October 5, 2025. Graveside service will be Monday, October 6, 2025 at 12:00 pm at Greenbrier Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Gossett, Chris Gossett, Ethan Gossett, Jerry York, Mike Geren, Harley Autry. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Sullivan, Cody McNeil, Brent Fox, Willie Covington and her much-loved nieces and nephews.