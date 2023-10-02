OBITUARY: Allie Lois Moore Morrow

Allie Lois Moore Morrow passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023.

She was born on December 7, 1925, to Ray and Mary Moore, and predeceased by them; her husband of 66 years, Charles Craig Morrow; sisters, Margaret Tabor and Lucy Moon; brother, Charles Moore; and daughter, Mary Karen.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Ramón) Osejo and Judy (Roy “Chip”) Osborne; grandchildren, Ben (Michelle) Osborne, Allie Osborne, Gabriel (Nicholette) Osejo, and Kaitlin Osejo; and great-grandchildren, Alicia Osborne and Raylin Osejo. All her family “rise up and call her blessed.”

Lois was beautiful in every way, and lived faithfully before God, family, and others; a loving mother and “Na Na”, devoted wife, and committed Christian. She attended and was a Bible class teacher at Woodson Chapel Church of Christ for as long as she was able.

A life-long learner, she had many hobbies and interests – gardening and flowers; crafts, sewing, and making things; painting and art. In her later years when no longer able to be out and about, she blessed many with her “note card ministry”, using her own watercolors to encourage, console, and lovingly touch others.

The family will forever be grateful to those who kindly and gently helped her in her final years. To use a slang term that she often used in her teenage diary to describe people or things that were wonderful – “she was the berries” and will be greatly missed.

Services will be conducted by Chip Osborne and Ramón Osejo on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12:00 Noon (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. The pallbearers will be Ben Osborne and Gabriel Osejo. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Lois Morrow to: Christian Family Services 2720 SW 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32607 or Healing Hands International / Clean Water Program 455 McNally Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.

