OBITUARY: Allen Jay Burney

Allen Jay Burney, age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away March 17, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe & Jessie Burney. Allen is survived by his loving daughter, Rebecca (Korey) Bradbury of Franklin, TN and his grandchildren, Michael Cobb, Jesse Cobb and December Garfee.

A memorial service will be held 4:00PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Ward Jones will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Allen Burney Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com